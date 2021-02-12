Texas Winter Nights cancels weekend performances, refunds available

Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series has canceled its performances at Carson Creek Ranch for this weekend due to the inclement weather.

Refunds are available for those who had already purchased tickets.

"Despite best efforts, Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series must, unfortunately, cancel the entire second weekend of performances at Carson Creek Ranch, February 11-14, due to the incoming inclement weather in Austin, TX," Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series said in a statement. "While we wish for the shows to go on, the safety and wellbeing of our fans, artists, and staff is our top priority."

The canceled performances include:

Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band

The Reverend Horton Heat

The Band of Heathens/ The Wild Feathers

Neal McCoy

Those interested in a refund can learn more at the website or by emailing info@pervadereg.com.

