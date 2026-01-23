Texas winter storm: Hill Country leaders, utility crews are prepared

The Brief An arctic blast is heading toward Central Texas Hill Country local leaders and utility crews are prepared



With winter weather moving into the Hill Country, local leaders and utility crews said they are prepared, and they are asking residents to prepare as well.

What they're saying:

Emergency officials across Burnet said they are preparing for dangerous road conditions and possible power outages as temperatures drop.

"Our road and bridge crews are ready with salt and sand to be able to hit the roads as needed," Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Marchio said.

Marchio said county departments are prepared to scale up quickly if conditions worsen.

"All of our departments are prepared to activate, essentially an additional shift if need be, so we’re all prepared across the spectrum from fire, EMS, and law enforcement," Marchio said.

Related article

At Pedernales Electric Cooperative, crews are on standby across a massive service area, stretching more than 8,100 square miles.

"All of our warehouses and our facilities are also stocked with additional supplies and our call center is also standing by to respond," Pedernales Electric Cooperative Kendra Acosta said.

Acosta said PEC prepares year-round, but severe weather can still impact service.

"We are not expecting extended outages, but it is important to know that if accumulation happens, if it's significant, it can cause, downlines and outages regardless of the work that we do year-round and the investments that we make to keep our system strong and resilient," Acosta said.

She said line workers are ready.

"We are going to do everything possible to get the lights back on if outages do occur as quickly and safely as possible," Acosta said. "If you see our crews on the side of the road, and they’re working, please move over and slow down and give them space to get the job done," Acosta said.

Related article

Burnet County Judge Bryan Wilson said if you do lose power, Ark of Highland Lakes is setting up two warming centers and serving hot meals.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls First Methodist Church Burnet in Burnet

"Just please get to one of those warming centers or call for emergency response to help you get there if you feel like your life is in peril," Wilson said.

Wilson said past storms like Winter Storm Uri changed how many residents approach severe weather.

"After Uri, I talked to people that were older, and it just totally changed their lives, so it had a real impact that really is very stressful," Wilson said.

Related article

Wilson encourages residents to focus first on personal safety, and then check in on others.

Emergency management also urges residents to prepare now.

"Make sure to protect pipes by dripping faucets or wrapping them, insulating them, make sure phones are charged, and backup batteries are charged, stock food, water, medications and pet supplies that are sufficient to be able to get through probably about Tuesday, Monday for sure," Marchio said.

If you are a PEC customer and lose power, text ‘Outage’ to 25022.