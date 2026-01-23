Texas winter storm: How to protect your vehicle during freezing temperatures

The Brief The winter storm is quickly approaching Central Texas Officials are urging people to stay off the roads this weekend If you do have to drive, here are some tips to winterize your vehicle



While officials are urging people to stay off the roads this weekend, some may still have to travel.

If you do have to drive, make sure your vehicle is ready for winter conditions.

Tips to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter storm

What they're saying:

There are some simple steps you can take now to winterize your vehicle.

Mechanics say the most common issues they see during storms are dead batteries and low tire pressure.

As temperatures drop, overpasses and elevated roadways tend to ice over first.

AAA recommends filling up your gas tank before the storm hits.

"When the temperature gets that cold, if you have less than half a tank of fuel in your vehicle, it can cause your fuel line to freeze up, it could cause parts to become damaged within your fuel compartment, and so it can be an expensive thing as well as a problem," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA.

Mechanics also stress checking your tires, making sure they’re properly inflated and have enough tread for traction and control.

"Low tires are the main thing, because as soon as you come out, the change in temperature, your tires can go really low. Take a look around your vehicle before you head out, and the best thing is to let it warm up for 5–8 minutes, and you should be good," said Roberto Jaimes, with Javi's Auto Sales.

Another concern for mechanics is overheating.

"Most important, I would say make sure you have coolant in your cooling system, because if not, if you're running it with water you could crack or block your engine because it'll, it'll freeze and when water freezes tends to expand and make sure your tires are well inflated with the recommended what's recommended on the vehicle," said Jaimes.

Visibility is also key. Mechanics say make sure your wiper blades are in good condition and top off wiper fluid, especially with ice in the forecast.

"Visibility as well. Make sure your windshield wipers are good, especially with the ice we're getting. You want to defrost your vehicle first, so you want to warm it up, get your defrost going and make sure you have good wipers because this ice will tear them up," said Jaimes.

Experts also recommend packing emergency supplies in case you become stranded. That includes essentials to keep you warm, like blankets, hats, gloves and extra layers.

"Of course, if you're talking single digits or even sub-freezing temperatures, it can become a dangerous situation very fast," said Armbruster.

And before you go, ask yourself if the trip is really necessary.

"If you do put yourself in an emergency, you find yourself in an emergency, you're putting stress on either emergency responders. If you have to call for roadside assistance, it's probably going to take longer than usual as far as response time," said Armbruster.