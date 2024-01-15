Texas winter weather: Multiple crashes prompt law enforcement response

article

Officials are urging drivers to slow down and be cautious if they have to be out on the roads. Law enforcement across Central Texas responded to multiple crashes due to the winter weather.

Austin-Travis County EMS posted on social media at around 9 a.m. that it had responded to four rollover collisions in about an hour.

In Mustang Ridge, the Mustang Ridge Police Department says it responded to several accidents including a vehicle roll over in the 183 and 1327 area. The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a major crash involving a semi that hit multiple vehicles in Georgetown. It happened along the SH 130 southbound toll road near the S curve. Officials say multiple vehicles skidded off the roadway.