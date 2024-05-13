Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Central Texas

By
Published  May 13, 2024 10:22am CDT
Much of Central Texas is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns.

AUSTIN, Texas - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas until 4 p.m. 

Watch out for storms producing large hail and damaging winds as the conditions are favorable for severe storms. 

We are expecting a cluster of storms to move in from the southwest between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

With a front, the skies will clear tonight and dry out. 

Tomorrow and Wednesday look sunny and then rainy and stormy again on Thursday. 

