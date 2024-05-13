A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas until 4 p.m.

Watch out for storms producing large hail and damaging winds as the conditions are favorable for severe storms.

We are expecting a cluster of storms to move in from the southwest between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

With a front, the skies will clear tonight and dry out.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look sunny and then rainy and stormy again on Thursday.

