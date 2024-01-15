Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Winter weather, Arctic blast hits Central Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Winter Weather
AUSTIN, Texas - The arctic blast has arrived in Central Texas, bringing with it freezing drizzle, flurries, and even some lake effect snow.

Check out our viewer photos below.

Del Valle (Stephanie Alaniz)

Del Valle (Joann Alejandro)


 

Bertram (Kay Naff)

Snow in Del Valle (Chuck and Julie Jones)

A few flurries were spotted in Lampasas. (Meredith Bauer)

Lake effect snow reported at Austin airport

Here's a look at snow on the ground at Austin Bergstrom International Airport. Zack Shields explains what lake effect snow means and how conditions are looking for the rest of the area.

Lake effect snow at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (Mike Honcho)

Snow at Summit Christian Academy in Cedar Park. (Mike Millard)

Liberty Hill (Kerrie Maxwell)

Mason (Tammy Rohlf)

Texas weather: Ice in Lockhart

FOX 7 viewer Noe Flores sent us video from Lockhart where a blanket of ice has covered the ground.

Pflugerville (Kailee Issa)

Del Valle (Luis Torres)

Winter weather: Snow falls in Central Texas

Video from Shureem Dion Lopez shows snow falling in Jarrell.

Bertram (Kay Naff)

Florence/Briggs area (Cindy Porter-Glatzl)

Kempner (Michelle Worcester)

Lago Vista (Stacia Johnston)

Burnet (Kim Richter)

Liberty Hill (Mouparna Das Nag)