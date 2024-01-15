PHOTOS: Winter weather, Arctic blast hits Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The arctic blast has arrived in Central Texas, bringing with it freezing drizzle, flurries, and even some lake effect snow.
Check out our viewer photos below.
Del Valle (Stephanie Alaniz)
Del Valle (Joann Alejandro)
Bertram (Kay Naff)
Snow in Del Valle (Chuck and Julie Jones)
A few flurries were spotted in Lampasas. (Meredith Bauer)
Lake effect snow at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (Mike Honcho)
Snow at Summit Christian Academy in Cedar Park. (Mike Millard)
Liberty Hill (Kerrie Maxwell)
Mason (Tammy Rohlf)
Pflugerville (Kailee Issa)
Del Valle (Luis Torres)
Bertram (Kay Naff)
Florence/Briggs area (Cindy Porter-Glatzl)
Kempner (Michelle Worcester)
Lago Vista (Stacia Johnston)
Burnet (Kim Richter)
Liberty Hill (Mouparna Das Nag)