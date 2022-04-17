Texas woman robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight while using ATM

Terrifying video shows a Texas woman being robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight while she was withdrawing money from a Houston ATM , police said.

The Houston Police Department ’s Robbery Division shared video on Thursday showing a hooded, masked suspect with a large knife approaching a woman as she’s sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle.

Video further shows the man point the knife at the woman, then reach into the vehicle before pulling away as she appears to reach toward him.

Authorities said the woman was using an ATM at the 2800 Block of Gessner Road around 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 1 when the stranger "appeared while pointing a knife at her and demanded her wallet." Police said she let the man take her wallet, at which point he fled the area. The victim did not appear to have been harmed.

Investigators are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading them to their suspect.

Anyone with information related to the brazen robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip here .

