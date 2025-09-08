Texas woman sentenced to six years in prison for Washington church arson

article

Natasha Marie O’Dell, 38, of Temple, Texas, pleaded guilty in April to arson, damage to religious property, and obstruction of persons in the free exercise of religious beliefs. All three charges are considered federal felonies.

U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead handed down the sentence, telling O'Dell, "This offense was devastating and dangerous. Ms. O’Dell deliberately set fire to a church, causing complete destruction. … The scope of the destruction is staggering. You burned down the spiritual home of a congregation. … The wounds you have inflicted deepen for each day they are away from their home."

O’Dell has been in custody since her arrest in Texas in August 2024.

Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church (SLLC) in Snohomish County, Washington (Source: SA/CFIC Nelson via U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington)

According to court documents, O'Dell was visiting relatives in Woodinville, Washington, on August 25, 2023, when she took an Uber to the Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church (SLLC) in Maltby. Surveillance video that survived the fire showed O'Dell pouring a gallon of gasoline from a red container onto the church's exterior walls and then moving out of view before flames erupted.

Investigators connected O'Dell to the crime through cell phone records and credit card purchases for gasoline and lighters at a local service station. In her plea agreement, O'Dell admitted to telling acquaintances she was angry at churches, and specifically with SLLC, and that she planned to burn a nearby church.

One firefighter was taken to an emergency room for injuries sustained while fighting the blaze. Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller said O’Dell’s actions showed "extreme disregard for community safety," and put the public and first responders in "extreme danger."

"Ms. O’Dell acted with extreme disregard for community safety when she poured more than a gallon of gasoline on the church building and used a lighter to start the blaze," said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. "This conduct put anyone inside the church, the neighbors around the church, and the firefighters who responded in extreme danger. It is fortunate that only one firefighter suffered injuries."

The church, which was destroyed, has been renting a nearby middle school to hold services. Judge Whitehead will determine the amount of restitution O'Dell owes at a later hearing.

The case was investigated by the Snohomish County Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg prosecuted the case.