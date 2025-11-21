article

You're likely going to be seeing higher prices at the grocery store when shopping for your Thanksgiving meal this year.

Data collected by the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BSL), and multiple reports show Americans could be paying more for Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, canned vegetables and even spices.

Here’s a look at how much a traditional Thanksgiving meal could cost this year:

How much is the Thanksgiving meal this year?

The cost will vary depending on where you go, but FOX 7 Austin looked at the price of a meal that includes a turkey (15 pounds), stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie based on basic ingredients.

H-E-B

At H-E-B, the cost is about $41.28, with sale items and name brand items, $45.21 for store brand (as of Nov. 21):

Turkey: $14.55 for a 14-16 pound Butterball / $27.72 for an HEB Natural 8-16 pound

6 oz box of stuffing mix: $1.91 for Stove Top / 79 cents for Hill Country Fare brand

13.75 oz box of instant mashed potatoes: $2.56 for Idahoan / $1.79 for Hill Country Fare brand

0.87 oz packet of turkey gravy mix: $1.56 for McCormick / 67 cents for H-E-B brand

14 oz can of jellied cranberry sauce: $2.47 for Ocean Spray / $1.58 for Hill Country Fare brand

29 oz can of cut sweet potatoes: $2.47 for Sugary Sam brand / $2.18 for H-E-B brand

1 lb bag of mini marshmallows: $2.28 for Jet-Puffed / $1.68 for Hill Country Fare

14.5 oz can of cut green beans: $1.25 for Del Monte brand / 50 cents for Hill Country Fare brand

6 oz can of French fried onions: $3.72 for French's / $2.98 for H-E-B brand

10.5 oz can of cream of mushroom soup: $1 for Campbell's / 98 cents for H-E-B brand

12 ct pack of dinner rolls: $2.57 for Sara Lee / $1.38 for Hill Country Fare

15 oz can of pumpkin puree: $1.97 for Libby's / $1.09 for Hill Country Fare

2 ct pack of pie crusts: $2.97 for Pillsbury / $1.87 for Hill Country Fare

H-E-B also offers some items from their Meal Simple and bakery sections, totaling about $37.96:

$10.48 for a pre-made 10" pumpkin pie

$4.99 for 16 oz cranberry sauce

$4.99 for 16 oz turkey gravy

$8.75 for a 20 oz family-size green bean casserole

$8.75 for a 20 oz family-size sweet potato casserole with streusel

Trader Joe's

At Trader Joe's, the cost is about $77.02, with many prepared and frozen foods:

14-pound turkey: $34.86

12.4 oz box of stuffing mix: $4.99

28 oz box of frozen mashed potatoes: $4.49

17.6 oz container of prepared turkey-flavored gravy: $1.76

16 oz container of fresh cranberry sauce: $3.99

2 lb bag of cut sweet potatoes: $5.49

10 oz bag of mini marshmallows: $2.99

24 oz bag of extra fine French cut green beans: $2.49

8 oz can of fried onion pieces: $3.49

11 oz container of condensed cream of Portabella mushroom soup: $2.49

12 oz bag of dinner rolls: $2.99

27 oz pumpkin pie: $6.99

Wheatsville Co-op

Wheatsville Co-op is offering Thanksgiving meal pre-orders until Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. for a variety of prepared items, including:

Whole turkeys for between $3.99/lb and $8.99/lb, depending on the type and brand

Vegan cornbread stuffing for $19.99

Coconut mashed sweet potatoes for $17.99

Cranberry orange relish for $9.99

12-pack of white or wheat dinner rolls for $5.99

Vegan garlic mashed potatoes for $15.99

Green bean casserole for $19.99

Vegan mushroom gravy for $7.99

12" classic pumpkin pie for $12.99

12" vegan pumpkin pie for $14.99

Each of them, excepting the turkey, will serve 6–8 people, according to Wheatsville.

Cost of Thanksgiving staples

Data collected by the BSL showed the price for "food at home" rose 2.7% compared to the same time last year.

The cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs saw the most significant increase with prices up 5.2% compared to 2024.

By the numbers:

Turkey

Wholesale prices for whole hen turkeys are up 4.2 cents, totaling an annual price of $131.5 cents per pound — $1.32, according to the USDA’s livestock, dairy, and poultry outlook report for September 2025. That’s a 40% increase compared to the same time last year, according to an NPR report.

Much of these price hikes are due to outbreaks of bird flu among livestock and increased demand.

These prices are predicted to increase in the third and fourth quarter of 2025 to seven cents and 10 cents per pound, respectively.

A recent report from Purdue University found that, compared to 2024, the price of turkeys is 25% higher, costing an average of $2.05 per pound in 2025. This means a 15-pound turkey could cost about $31.

The other side:

On the other hand, though prices are up, it does not mean all turkeys will be priced higher than the year before.

For instance, Walmart is able to offer a Butterball Turkey at 97 cents per pound, which is the lowest price the retailer has offered since 2019. Walmart has the ability to do this because of contracts that were created well before the holiday demand.

This type of deal allows retailers to run certain specials and discounts, according to The Associated Press.

Canned vegetables/fruit

FILE - Canned vegetables inside a Dollar General Market store in Saddlebrook, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The cost of canned fruits and vegetables is up 4.8% and 4.9%, respectively, according to BSL’s data. These items can include some important holiday food ingredients, such as pumpkin puree, cranberry sauce, and green beans.

The same data showed, although the price index of fresh fruits and vegetables also increased, it was slight at just 1.2%, so consumers may want to opt for cooking with fresh ingredients.

A budget-friendly option could be to buy frozen vegetables for those holiday staples, as those prices have actually decreased by 0.7%.

The other side:

Fresh fruits and vegetables tend to cost more than canned produce, but it depends on the type, according to the USDA.

For instance, while fresh spinach and corn are pricier than their canned counterparts, canned carrots or even applesauce cost slightly more than fresh options.

However, like with all products, prices may vary depending on the brand and the type, so consumers should weigh their options and shop around.

Budget-friendly meal deals

FILE - A supermarket cashier scanning potatoes at the checkout while a customer waits in the background. (Getty Images)

What you can do:

Major retailers are offering consumers cheaper options with meal deals, though prices may vary depending on where you live.

Some of these meal deals can cost as much as $100 or as little as $20, but it all varies depending on if you buy brand-name or store-branded products.

