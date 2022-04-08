The difference between COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies

As many of us struggle with allergies, COVID-19 is still around.

A chart from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows there are several overlapping symptoms between the two, but the more severe symptoms are more associated with COVID-19.

If you're not feeling well, health experts offer tips to determine whether you may have COVID-19 or are suffering from the peak of allergy season.

Allergy symptoms include watery, itchy eyes, coughing, and a runny nose.

For allergy sufferers, some health experts suggest staying indoors, keeping the windows up while driving, showering after being outside to wash off pollen, and keeping pets indoors until the high pollen season passes in a couple of weeks.

