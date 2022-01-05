'The Dudley and Bob Show' host Dale Dudley out at KLBJ-FM radio

Dale Dudley, half of the iconic duo on KLBJ's "The Dudley and Bob Show", is no longer with the radio station. Dudley has been working at KLBJ since 1987 and has been a part of the "The Dudley and Bob Show" with Bob Fonseca since the 90's.

Dudley took to Facebook on January 4 to make the announcement saying he "was fired at the end of todays (sic) show." He says he was just three months away from 35 years at KLBJ-FM. He thanked co-host Fonseca along with other current and former staff.

Scott Gillmore with KLBJ-FM owner Waterloo Media issued a statement saying, "Dale Dudley was on KLBJ-FM for just over 34 years and we greatly appreciate his years of entertaining generations of Austin audiences. Dale fearlessly talked about his personal life journeys with wit and passion. Dale was not fired – it’s just time for the station to try something a little different and Dale’s contract was not renewed. We hope listeners will tune into 93.7 in the coming weeks to see what develops."

Dudley's full statement on Facebook is below:

I’ve always wondered what this post would look like when the time came. Well here it is:

I was 3 months away from 35 years at KLBJ-FM. I had a weird feeling driving in today. And sure enough I was fired at the end of todays show.

I want to thank each and every one of you for allowing me to grow from an idiot 25 year old, into a somewhat more grown grown up 60 year old.

Thank you to the Johnson family for a great shot at hiring me in 87. Thanks to Emmis that was a great company to work for.

And mostly thank you to Bob Fonseca who has been my brother.

Matt Bearden for busting my balls and making it funny. Eric Alderete for being my intern that turned into a great talent. Love to Debra Cole for some great years also. And god bless Yeti wherever he is. And my love to the amazing Daniel Gallo and Carissa McAtee.

Clark Hoskinson hired me and was my lifelong mentor. Jeff Carrol who was the best PD we ever had and remains a friend. And Chase TJ Rupe who went from a 25 year old kid I refused to work under, to being the smartest radio guy in the US and actually told me I had talent.

It’s been a great run and boy did I have some fun!

But again, it was you the #warriors who gave us 22 straight sellouts at Cap City. And you the silent warriors who hopefully got a laugh or two.

Love to each and every one of you.

(PS: Anyone have a house you want to sell? )

