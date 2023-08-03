The Florida Keys wants to pay you up to $98K to work in paradise

Schools in the Florida Keys are hiring – and they're looking to dish out up to $98,000 for some positions.

The Monroe County School District posted a hiring ad on its website, looking for a vast range of positions to be filled, from math teachers to school bus drivers. The district said it offers some of the highest pay in the U.S. – and of course, some of the best views, too.

"With incredible ocean views that can’t be beaten, mouth-watering seafood and amazing restaurants, never-ending weekend beach adventures, and world-renowned fishing activities – it's an unforgettable spot to call your happy place," the school district wrote on its website. "Plus, with great sports programs and beach weekends, you’ll never be bored!

"Picture yourself enjoying the best sunsets in the world every night and using your weekends to finally get some much-needed rest and relaxation."

Some schools are looking for basketball coaches and electricians, while others need teachers and janitors. Here's a look at some positions available:

Teachers (elementary, middle and high school)

Substitute teachers

Special education teachers

School bus drivers

Food services

Janitors

Electricians

Sports coaches

Maintenance supervisors

Administrative assistants

Social workers

Day care workers

Executive directors

In addition to a salary between $61,500 and $97,700, Monroe County School District employs get a slew of benefits, including life, accidental death and retirement policies. Staff and faculty also get the opportunity to earn college degrees, plus the chance for bonuses.

Click here for more information and to apply.