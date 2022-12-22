The Life Academy in Round Rock gives away thousands of toys to families

For the second year, The Life Academy in Round Rock hosted a Christmas toy giveaway with thousands of toys going to families free of charge.

The two women who made it happen met when they were both vacationing in Mexico. Alyson Pirotina and Dr. Lawonne Proctor decided to stay friends, and eventually, start something meaningful together, rooted in a shared passion for children.

"I love children," said Dr. Proctor with Zion New Life Ministries, who also serves as the program director at The Life Academy. "All my life it’s been about giving and making a difference in the lives of children."

They’ve collected the toys throughout the year with the help of sponsorships and private donations. This year, Dr. Proctor said they ended up with about 3,700 toys. Some were handed out during two prior giveaways ahead of Thursday's in Round Rock. The goal is to provide families that stop by with three to four toys per child.

"To see what their face looks like when they leave here is just amazing," she said.

Any family or adult is welcome, no questions asked.

"(It’s for) all families, not just those who maybe have always struggled with their financial situation," said Pirotina, co-owner of The Life Academy. "Maybe they’ve just had some serious hardships like a lot of us have the last couple of years."

Dr. Proctor said they are planning to open the doors for the final time on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Life Academy is located at 3620 Hillside Dr. in Round Rock.