‘The Masked Singer’: Season 9 contestant Polar Bear drops beat, sent home

The ninth season of "The Masked Singer" is already off to an exciting start, but unfortunately, fans had to say goodbye (once again) to another fierce competitor.

It was a "synching" ship for the series’ contestant revealed on "New York Night" — and this time it was Polar Bear who would be sent home to the Arctic Circle.

Polar Bear was revealed as Grandmaster Flash – a legendary hip-hop DJ known for pioneering the genre of hip hop DJing, cutting, scratching and mixing.

"We are in the presence of an icon," host Nick Cannon said immediately after the reveal. "A pioneer of a whole culture."

Grandmaster Flash drops beat, sent home

The award-winning DJ and rapper told the audience that " The Masked Singer " made him laugh, giving him inspiration to join the competition.

"In the world today, there’s a lot of sadness, and when I saw this show on a rough day I had for business, I was laughing. It actually had me laughing," Grandmaster Flash shared.

Polar Bear and Medusa on the "New York Night" episode of ‘The Masked Singer’. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist able to correctly guess the DJ under the mask.

"It’s such an honor, man," Scherzinger told him. "We’re looking at the man who invented scratching."

Medusa saved from elimination

While Medusa was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode – the celebrity was ultimately saved from elimination.

The figure from Greek mythology was saved by Scherzinger, on behalf of the group of panelists, using the ‘Ding Dong, Keep It On’ Bell – the first save of the season.

Medusa on the "New York Night" episode of ‘The Masked Singer’. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

The new concept and major twist for Season 9 can save a masked singer from elimination by ringing the bell.

This means, Medusa will have another chance at winning the Golden Mask Trophy and will join "The Masked Singer" stage again next week.

Rock Lobster, Night Owl revealed

Last week, Rock Lobster and Night Owl said farewell to "The Masked Singer" stage during a double elimination.

Rock Lobster getting ready to remove his mask. (Credit: FOX Entertainment)

The cool crustacean turned out to be none other than comedian and Emmy-nominated host, Howie Mandel . Meanwhile, the Night Owl was revealed to be the iconic singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Don't miss out on next week's episode when contestants try to soar to the top during "DC Superhero Night."

Next week will also debut three new costumes!

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

