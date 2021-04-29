‘The Masky Awards’: Singalong episode was full of surprises, especially for 1 lucky winner of $10K

article

For the first time ever, Nick Cannon hosted "The Masky Awards," a special singalong episode celebrating the season 5 contestants of "The Masked Singer" — and one fortunate fan took home $10,000.

The singalong episode featured "best-of" season 5 performances from the contestants who boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

The spectacular episode also gave viewers an exclusive look behind the scenes, while revealing new clues about its current masked singers.

Each week, viewers are given the opportunity to correctly predict six questions related to the episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans can take home big bucks.

More than 183,000 players entered this week’s Super 6 contest, but Thomas from Michigan came out on top as the lucky winner of $10,000.

Questions this week included, "Which performance will win Best Love Song in The Masky's Wednesday night?, "Which performance will win most game-changing performance?" and "Which performance will win best pop song?"

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

