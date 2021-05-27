An 82-year-old Inglewood woman is in danger of losing her home of 35 years.

But Marie Riggins isn't going down without a fight.

Marie says, "They’ll have to kill me to get me out of here."

Marie’s house is located at Carlton Square, a gated community in Inglewood across the street from the $5 billion SoFi Stadium.

She says, "They want this property because it’s worth a lot of money. The Rams are coming, get her out."

When Marie lost her husband to pancreatic cancer several years ago, she started having financial problems. She fell behind on the homeowner association fees.

The HOA claims Marie owes $38,000. She disputes that amount.

Nonetheless, the Carlton HOA foreclosed on Marie’s property. A company then purchased the title and is looking to evict Marie.

FOX 11 contacted the company’s attorney but he did not get back to us. Marie recently obtained an attorney who started a GoFundMe page. He has offered the company that purchased Marie’s house the $75,294 raised by the GoFundMe page but he says the company wants the full market value of the property.

Marie cannot afford to pay that. If an agreement is not reached, Marie will have to move out of her home on June 7, 2021.