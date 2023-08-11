Things to do in Austin this weekend: August 11 to 13

From a rockin’ new musical and local rodeo to a day at the museum and City of Austin celebration, plus Joan Jett live in concert -- here’s the FOX 7 Weekend.

Head Over Heels: Through September 10

Get ready for some laugh-out-loud fun at Zach Theatre’s new musical, Head Over Heels.

Join the Go-Go’s Kathy Valentine alongside an amazing cast for this rocked-out, re-imagined renaissance story featuring songs from the Go-Go’s, including "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips are Sealed" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

It’s on stage through September 10.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at zachtheatre.org.

KLBJ’s 50th Anniversary Celebration: August 11

Speaking of a rockin' good time, help celebrate KLBJ’s 50th anniversary with a live concert by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

It’s at the Round Rock Amp Friday, from 6 to 11 p.m.

General admission is $45 for standing room only, and reserved seating starts at $89.

For tickets, go to roundrockamp.com.

Cedar Park Rodeo: August 11-12

The Cedar Park Rodeo returns to the H-E-B Center, Friday and Saturday night.

The two-day event features bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and mutton busting.

Doors open Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for adults, and $20 for children ages 2 through 12.

For more information, go to hebcenter.com.

Second Saturdays: August 12

The Blanton Museum of Art hosts its Second Saturdays Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.

You can hang out on the Blanton’s new Moody Patio, check out the museum’s art and galleries, and listen to a live DJ on the grounds of the museum.

Pack a lunch to enjoy while you’re there or take advantage of local food and drinks for sale.

Admission is $20 for adults 18 and older, $10 for children ages 6 through 17, and free for those 5 and younger and Blanton members.

Party at the People’s House: August 12

Origin Studio House presents Party at the People's House Saturday night at Austin City Hall and public plaza.

The indoor and outdoor event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and is a collaborative effort with the City of Austin to raise awareness and shed light on the "We All Belong Initiative" powered by Austin Against Hate.

Celebrate with the whole family while enjoying plenty of food, music and culture.

Admission is free.