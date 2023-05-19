Things to do in Austin this weekend: May 19 to 21

If you are looking for some fun stuff to do this weekend, we've got the scoop!

From Shakespeare in the park and art in the Hill Country to a woodwind concert and whimsical festival, plus margaritas and food trucks – here's your FOX 7 Weekend.

Short Shakespeare

Austin Shakespeare presents Short Shakespeare for one weekend only.

It’s at Zilker Hillside Theater Friday through Sunday night at 8 p.m.

The production includes four 20-minute versions of:

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Tempest

Twelfth Night

Hamlet

It features 5 actors and 2 musicians.

Admission is free.

Go to austinshakespeare.org for more information.

Dripping Springs Art Tour

Head to the Hill Country for a day of art at the Dripping Springs Art Tour.

Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can visit several open studios and galleries while meeting the local artists.

You can also enjoy all the great restaurants and breweries the area has to offer.

Admission is free.

For more information, including a list of participating locations and a tour map, go to artindripping.com.

Margarita and Food Truck Fest

Round Rock Amp presents the Margarita and Food Truck Fest.

Gates open Saturday at 11 a.m. for VIP ticketholders and noon for general admission.

Enjoy a wide variety of food from some of Central Texas’ best food trucks, plus margaritas, a full bar, and live music from Monte Montgomery and Del Castillo.

Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite starting at $15.

Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Lenny

The Austin Civic Wind Ensemble presents their program "Lenny", Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Dougherty Arts Center.

The show features the music of Leonard Bernstein, including music from "On the Waterfront" and "West Side Story."

Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help support the future of the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble.

Whimsy and Wonder Festival

Liberty Hill hosts the Whimsy and Wonder Festival Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Be prepared to be amazed as Main Street transforms into a magical experience with live bands, eclectic live art demonstrations, wine and daiquiri tastings, art vendors, and street performers.

There’s also a children’s imagination garden where visitors can interact with artists while taking advantage of opportunities to create.

Admission is free.

For more information, go to experiencelhtx.com.