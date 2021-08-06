This Week in Texas Politics: Special Session, the border and COVID-19

The demise of the Republican-backed voter reform bill Friday came as no surprise.

The end of the Special Session happened as it began with a key group of House Democrats not in Austin but in Washington DC. The quorum busting tactic worked, but how that fight will play out in the next special session remains in question.

The week in Texas politics also saw Gov. Greg Abbott in another fight with the federal government over a surge of migrants on the border. A reboot of the long running fight between the state and local governments continued, as well, over how to respond to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

A panel of Texas journalists provided a review of the week in Texas politics with FOX7’s Rudy Koski.

