Taylor man gets 80 years in prison for his fifth DWI after representing himself at trial

The Brief Thomas Glen Holman found guilty of driving while intoxicated (DWI) 3rd or more enhanced as a habitual offender Jury sentenced him to 80 years in prison Holman has an arrest history going back to 1986 with four prior felony DWI convictions



A Taylor man will spend decades in prison after he was found guilty of his fifth DWI. He represented himself at trial.

What we know:

60-year-old Thomas Glen Holman was found guilty of driving while intoxicated (DWI) 3rd or more enhanced as a habitual offender on Oct. 7. The jury sentenced him to 80 years in prison.

Holman was arrested in February 2023 in Taylor after an off-duty Holland police officer reported seeing a Jeep driving recklessly from Granger to Taylor.

The officer saw the Jeep driving in the middle of the road, straddling two lanes of traffic and speeding by more than double the speed limit.

The officer pulled the Jeep over and Taylor police officers responded as well. Officers reported seeing signs of intoxication in the driver, later identified as Holman, administered field sobriety tests and arrested him for DWI. His BAC was later revealed to be 0.292, over three times the legal limit.

The trial

Holman represented himself at trial despite warnings from the court. During a three-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Holman's criminal history, which included four prior felony DWI convictions.

The jury also learned that while Holman was on bond for the Feb. 2023 offense, he was arrested again in June 2024 for another felony DWI.

That arrest came after a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. That charge is still pending, says the DA's office.

What they're saying:

"This 80-year sentence underscores the county’s firm stance against drivers who repeatedly put innocent lives at risk," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "Mr. Holman's actions demonstrated a callous disregard for public safety, and this verdict ensures he will no longer pose a threat on our roadways. We thank the jury for their careful deliberation and the law enforcement officers for their quick actions in stopping this reckless behavior."

Dig deeper:

Holman has an arrest history with DWI and public intoxication in Williamson County going back to 1986.

The February 2023 charge is his fifth DWI in Williamson County.