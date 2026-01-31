Thousands gather in Austin to protest ICE operations

The Brief Thousands rallied in East Austin to protest ICE actions nationwide and in Texas. Families shared stories of loved ones detained, including parents separated from children. A federal judge ordered the release of a 5-year-old and his father, fueling renewed calls for reform.



At the Pan American Neighborhood Park in East Austin, a sea of demonstrators joined together to protest ICE activity across the country.

East Austin ICE protest

An estimated 3,700 people RSVP’d to Saturday’s "Stop ICE" rally, held by State Rep. James Talarico. Featured alongside him were other elected officials, such as U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who could be heard saying, "No more ICE terrorizing Minneapolis. No more ICE terrorizing Austin. No more!"

Besides officials, families who had been directly impacted by immigration enforcement also shared their experiences. Alongside her children, a woman named Evelyn spoke about how it's been almost two months since she’s seen her husband after he was detained by immigration officials.

What they're saying:

"ICE destroyed my family. It stole my husband from us, leaving us destitute. All my husband was doing that day, December 2nd, was getting gas to go to work. My husband is not a criminal," Evelyn said through an interpreter.

Liam Ramos ordered to be released

Many eyes were still on Liam Ramos, a five-year-old detained alongside his father in Minnesota. The two are currently held at an immigration center in Dilley, Texas. At Saturday’s rally, Casar gave an update on his potential release.

"Austin, I’m glad to tell you that a judge has ordered Donald Trump to release Liam Ramos," said Casar.

The ruling came from federal Judge Fred Biery, who on Saturday ordered the release of Liam Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, from the facility in Dilley. Per the order, the pair are to be released no later than Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Featured article

"The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children," Biery said in the order.

Other ICE detainees

But for Castro, who visited the center last week with U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, their attention now shifts to the other children and families still held in ICE detainment.

"There was also a nine-year-old named Mateo from Austin, Texas," Castro said. "He and his family we’re picked up on New Year’s Eve, and they spent New Year’s Eve getting processed into the Dilley Detention Center."

And as their cause moves forward, Casar urged the people of Saturday’s rally to not lose hope.

"We cannot bring back Mr. Pretti or Ms. Good. But in honor of their memories, people are rising up to demand a better world. Austin, together, we can build it," said Casar.