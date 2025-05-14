Thousands lose power in WilCo in nearly triple-digit temps

The Brief Nearly 5,000 people lost power in Williamson County on May 13 The outages happened as temperatures reached nearly triple-digits The cause of the outages is unknown at this time



Thousands of people in Williamson County dealt with power outages on Tuesday.

It came just as temperatures reached nearly triple digits for the first time this year.

Power outages in WilCo

Local perspective:

"We weren't able to use anything," said 12-year-old Brayden Fowner. " I wasn’t able to do my homework or anything, and I kind of just had to sit around and hopefully wait for the power to come back on."

He took advantage of it by playing a game of basketball outside.

"I just kind of played outside when I couldn’t play inside," said Fowner.

His home is one of nearly 5,000 others that reported outages between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13.

"Very quick blinks," said Jason Casey, another Round Rock resident in the Forest Creek neighborhood that lost power. "Probably about every eight minutes, maybe about a dozen or so of them."

People in this area told FOX 7 Austin it was an on-and-off-again type of situation: not an extended blackout.

"Watching TV and next thing you know it flashed on and off, and I was like ‘hm that was weird,'" said Ashley Lopez, who also lives in the Forest Creek neighborhood.

Lopez and her family were cooking dinner when it happened.

"We had to go outside, we had to take our two daughters outside to cook our main course. I guess you could say it was hot," said Lopez. "We had to sit in the car for about 20–30 minutes because they were too hot."

"It sucked because that’s just the first day of a hot day, you know, like it’s what’s to come," said Lopez. "I mean, we’re in May, yes, but triple digits? I just hope it’s not like that for the rest of the summer."

Why were there power outages?

Dig deeper:

Oncor said it is looking at its equipment to see what happened.

While this was not a rolling blackout from ERCOT, the state power grid's operator broke its demand record for May on Wednesday, May 14.

According to ERCOT's website, at around 5 p.m., it peaked at more than 78 gigawatts.

The last record was 77 gigawatts.

Oncor acknowledged how challenging these outages can be, and it does have a "power outage safety checklist" available online.