Thousands of drivers overcharged on Austin-area toll roads

There are headaches for drivers who use Central Texas toll roads.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility authority is taking responsibility for a glitch that resulted in about 1,200 TxTag and CTRMA customers being charged late fees, even though they paid their bill on time.

CTRMA manages toll roads like 183A, 290, 71 and the Mopac express lanes.

The agency explained in a statement: "Our vendor alerted us on November 9, 2022, to an issue that delayed the posting of certain payments. This issue impacted a very small subset of the payments processed between October 21 and November 14, 2022."

Officials with CTRMA say they have been working with the vendor and their payment processing company to fix the underlying issue, and come up with a solution.

The agency says those incorrect charges have already been reversed, but refunds for drivers who already paid the fees are still in the works. CTRMA insists you will get your money back, though we’re told it could take up to two weeks for refunds to be processed, and they will be sent by mail.

You can check your account online to make sure the charge was reversed at mobilityauthority.com.

Customers should expect to receive letters in the coming week explaining the situation.