Thousands without power as storms roll through Central Texas

Thousands of people were left without power as storms made their way through Central Texas this morning. At least 4,000 people were affected by the power outage.

"4,000 customers are currently without power due to the storms this morning," Austin Energy said in a tweet this morning. "We have crews working as quickly and safely as they can to restore power. Thank you for your patience."

You can look at Austin Energy's outage map here.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.