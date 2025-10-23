Threatening message found in Cedar Park High School restroom stall

The Brief A threatening message directed toward a Cedar Park HS staff member was found in a restroom stall There was also a warning about potential violence on Friday, Oct. 24 Out of an abundance of caution, an increased law enforcement presence will be on campus



An increased law enforcement presence will be at Cedar Park High School on Friday after a threatening message was found.

What we know:

According to Cedar Park High School Principal John Sloan, a threatening message directed toward a staff member was found in a restroom stall.

The message referenced "potential violence" and also had a warning about not coming to school on Friday, Oct. 24.

Cedar Park police and Leander ISD police officers are investigating. They have not been able to determine if there is a credible threat.

What they're saying:

"We will continue to investigate to try and determine the source of the vandalism and when it was written. Please know that we take any threat to our campus seriously and would have reacted differently had law enforcement found the threat to be credible. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence tomorrow," Principal Sloan said.