Three Georgetown Fire Department employees test positive for COVID-19

Three firefighters with the Georgetown Fire Department have recently tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighters are the first cases of public-facing city employees testing positive for COVID-19 in Georgetown, according to the City.

The firefighters all work in three different city facilities and wore personal protective equipment when interacting directly with the public.

All staff exposed to the confirmed COVID-19 positive employees were evaluated for exposure risk and symptoms and, when recommended, COVID-19 tests and appropriate action was taken. Employees who are exposed and/or developing symptoms are identified through the COVID-19 screening and exposure process, according to a press release.

The City of Georgetown follows CDC guidance and works closely with the Williamson County and Cities Health District to minimize COVID-19 risk to employees and the community.

"Due in part to the increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within the community, we expect more employees to test positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks, and will share that information only when residents will see a change in services," the city said in their press release.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

“I want to thank all our City employees, who have remained dedicated and committed to serving this community throughout these uncertain, stressful times,” City Manager David Morgan said. “Our thoughts are with our affected employees and their families. We are making every effort to care for our employees and maintain their privacy.”

Advertisement

It is important for everyone to continue to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep our medical professionals, public safety professionals, friends, family, and neighbors safe. The city and other health and government partners continue to stress the importance of practicing good personal hygiene and maintaining social distance during essential activities to disrupt the spread of the virus.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Proper hygiene practices include:

Stay home whenever possible, especially when you are sick.

Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet between yourself and others when you’re outside.

Do not gather in groups of 10 or more.

Wear a mask, particularly if physical distance can’t be maintained.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For health-related questions about COVID-19, call the WCCHD hotline at 512-943-3600. For Georgetown COVID-19 updates and information, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.