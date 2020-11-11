Tickets on sale for the holiday drive-thru experience at COTA

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural holiday drive-thru experience, Peppermint Parkway, at The Circuit of the Americas. The cost is $35 per vehicle and the event is sponsored by H-E-B.

Peppermint Parkway will operate from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will be a one-mile driving attraction that will give visitors a chance to immerse themselves in millions of holiday lights, décor pieces standing at over 30’ tall, a 6-story light show tree, and much more.

Upon arrival guests will receive special holiday cookies courtesy of H-E-B (while supplies last) before joining Pepper and Mint on their journey to deliver letters to Santa. Guests can stay cozy in their cars while passing through holiday villages sponsored by businesses including Valero, Spectrum, Texas Capital Bank, Germania Insurance, Texas Lottery, Texas Capital Bank, ABS Recycling, Chick-fil-a of Bastrop, Kendra Scott, and Hi Tech Motorcars.

RELATED: COTA to host Peppermint Parkway holiday drive-thru experience

Guests will also get to spot strolling entertainers and experience the magic of the holidays while cruising through Candy Cane Lane, Gingerbread Alley, ATXmas, Frozenland, and more before finally landing at Club Sleigh.

Local non-profit organization, I Live Here I Give Here, will be Peppermint Parkway’s official playlist sponsor and will be spinning the holiday favorites all night long.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

For a different experience, there are some upgrades that guests can purchase. They include:

Candy Cane Cruise (parkway admission + a lap around America’s only F1 track): $60

Polar Express Pass (parkway admission + expedited fast pass lane): $75

Super Sweet Deal (parkway admission + track lap + fast pass): $90

There will be other activities at COTA guests can enjoy as well.

COTA will also have Peppermint Plaza in the Grand Plaza where there will be rides at the COTALAND Kiddie Amusement Park, food trucks, and a meet & greet with Pepper & Mint. Peppermint Plaza will be open from 6 - 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and from noon - 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Visitors can also add adrenaline to their night out by racing loved ones at COTA Karting and getting a bird’s eye view of the holiday spectacular on the Zip Line.

For more information on Peppermint Parkway and to purchase tickets, you can go here.