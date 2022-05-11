Viral TikTok asks viewers to help Poke Bay, closing after property was sold to UT Austin

article

A small business in Austin is being forced to close its doors after UT Austin purchased the plot of land the small business is located on Guadalupe Street to expand the school’s footprint.

According to a viral TikTok by the owner's daughter, the University of Texas at Austin bought the building where her parents are tenants at. The Hawaiian BBQ restaurant, Poke Bay, has been in business near the college campus for five years. Now, they are being forced to close their doors at the end of May.

"If you live in Austin or want to support a small business, please watch," Angelica Song said in the TikTok video. Angelica goes on to explain that it is a really well-loved restaurant within the UT Austin community and that there is a lot of adoration for her parents. She furthers her point by showing multiple positive Yelp reviews where her parents are mentioned.

"The business was super successful before the pandemic, like lines out the door. People always waiting," Angelica explains in the TikTok video. "We actually got multiple offers for people to buy the rights to the restaurant, the name, the recipes, all that stuff. Then the pandemic happened."

Following the pandemic, the conversations about selling the restaurant came to a halt. Angelica's parents, Paul and Priscilla Song, did other things to keep themselves and Poke Bay afloat.

Since then, the restaurant has slowly been getting back on its feet and returning to business as usual. However, that all changed when they learned that their building had been sold and that they would need to vacate the space that had been their restaurant for the last five years.

"UT Austin bought out the building my parents are tenants at," Angelica explains in the TikTok video. Her voice begins to get choked up as she talks about what this means for her parents. "Essentially, they are just kind of kicking them out and not helping them out with relocation, or a new place."

Angelica goes on to point out that UT Austin is one of the biggest schools in Texas with lots of money. "I mean, technically, UT Austin doesn't owe my parents anything but it just sucks that a school that has so much money and resources can't even help my parents out even a little bit."

"Especially when my parents have catered multiple faculty programs, the MBA school," Angelica says in the video. "A lot of the UT Austin faculty members are friends with my parents."

After Angelica posted her video on TikTok, it went viral. Her parents have been seeing a huge influx of customers who want to come and support their business before they shut their doors for good at the end of May.

