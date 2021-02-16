Tips for what to do to prepare for power being restored

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is offering advice for what you should do in preparation for power being restored so as not to cause too much load and possibly cause another outage.

Officials say switch off all lights but one which will help indicate when power is back on. They also advise to turn off the thermostat and to turn off or unplug any fixtures or appliances.

When the power is restored, officials say reconnect only essential items one at a time. It's not clear when power will be restored though for many customers who have been without power for more than a day.

ERCOT says at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday that it expected to be able to restore power to some customers by this afternoon due to additional wind and solar output and thermal generation that ERCOT says it expects to become available. Officials note that how much is restored will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online.

