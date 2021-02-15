Austin power outages likely to last overnight, early Tuesday

An unprecedented winter disaster left angry Austinites dealing with power outages, freezing in their homes. This storm has caused power outages across the city, and officials say the problem is likely to persist into early Tuesday and possibly even into Wednesday.

"We know that not having power is extremely frustrating, unnerving and uncomfortable. We want our customers to know we are doing everything we can," said Jackie Sargent, Austin Energy General Manager.

More than 2,000,000 people in Texas were without power Monday, after a crippling winter storm blew through the state. Nearly 40% of Austin was without power on Monday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN WAPP

ERCOT, the grid operator for the entire state called for rotating outages last night to reduce demand on the system. This, as the winter weather forced generating units offline as well. Rotating outages are happening in residential areas and small businesses in the city.

Advertisement

"We have scheduled circuits that do not contain critical load. Critical load consists of things like hospitals, control centers, fire stations…we need to maintain electricity to those places," said Sargent.

Texas doesn’t typically see this type of demand in the winter, unlike summer. Leslie Sopko, a spokesperson with ERCOT said the state reached peak demand, during a time when plants do not have the natural gas to run their plants, unlike summertime. Austin Energy said power will be out until conditions let up. There also were not enough generation units to run the system. Many customers have been without power since 2:00 am...including the Travis County Judge.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The storm created the need for warming shelters.

"We have opened up a warming center which is at the Palmer Events Center," said Juan Ortiz, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"The most important thing you can do to help our fellow Austinites is to stay off the road and conserve energy," said Spencer Cronk, Austin City Manager.

If you do have power, Austin Energy said do everything you can to conserve energy...the faster we do that, the faster the city can get through this unprecedented weather event.



