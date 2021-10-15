TMO, City of Hutto to host Music Friendly Community workshop

The Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Hutto will be co-hosting a Music Friendly Community workshop on Wednesday, October 20.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend the workshop starting at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Hall of Fame, 205 East St. in Hutto.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Hutto's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Hutto will join 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation, including several in Central Texas such as Austin, San Antonio, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, and San Marcos.

