Todd Chrisley: Documents give details about 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars' time in prison

New documents are giving a detailed look at what life will be like for reality star Todd Chrisley in the Florida prison where he'll be serving his 12-year sentence.

Chrisley will report to Florida's minimum security prison FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, where he will serve over a decade. After his time in prison, Chrisley will then have three years of supervised release.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, all inmates have to wear a specific uniform while serving their time - green shirts and pants, white socks, and black, steel-toed boots.

TMZ reports that Chrisley will have to wake up at 4:45 a.m. each day and have breakfast from 5 to 6 a.m. After that, he is required to have his bed made "military style" in the next half hour and be ready to get to work at 7:30 a.m.

CUSTODY BATTLE BREWING OVER TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY’S GRANDDAUGHTER

The prison features multiple jobs including cook, plumber, librarian, dishwasher, laundry worker, and more. Shifts will end sometime between 3 and 5 p.m.

Todd Chrisley seen in an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best" (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After dinner around 5 p.m., prisoners at FPC Pensacola have some time to do hobbies, weight training or sports before mail call at 8:30 p.m. and lights out at 10:30.

During his sentence, Chrisley will be limited to no more than five guests at a time.

Todd's wife Julie will serve seven years in prison at FCI Marianna SCP, described as a medium security facility with an "adjacent minimum security satellite camp" in Marianna, Florida, CNN says. The prisons are around a two-hour drive from each other.

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty

In June, the pair were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, prosecutors say they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

'I'M CLOSER TO GOD THAN I'VE EVER BEEN': TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY EXPLAIN THEIR RELIANCE ON PRAYER IN PODCAST

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit, boisterous family on the USA Network and often showcased their "indulgent" lifestyle. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

'WE'LL STILL BE A FAMILY': JULIE CHRISLEY DISCUSSES MENTAL HEALTH ON DAUGHTER'S PODCAST

The couple's attorney Alex Little filed an appeal Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.