Tom Cruise surprises fans at Atlanta 'Mission: Impossible' screening

Atlanta fans at a preview screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Tuesday night were in for a major surprise before the film even started.

Star Tom Cruise showed up at the Atlantic Station theater to greet fans and welcome them to the show. At his side was Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

"You definitely dream of moments like this," Cruise told the crowd. "This is amazing; this theater here, this big screen. And I just want to say hello to you all and hope you enjoy the film. We made it for you."

Cruise then walked around the theater and took photos with fans before jetting out and letting the crowd watch the new action film, which is expected to generate huge business at the box office heading into this weekend. The eight installment in the franchise is already scheduled to open in theaters next year.