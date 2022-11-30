Tom Hanks launches 'Hanx' coffee line with all profits donated to support veterans

article

Tom Hanks, the Academy Award-winning actor who has portrayed and highlighted various armed service members throughout his filmmaking career, has launched a coffee line of products designed to support U.S. veterans and their families.

The company, called Hanx, offers ground coffee, coffee pods, and instant coffee stick products, made from coffee beans roasted in Arkansas and California. Beyond operational upkeep and necessary business expenses, 100% of the Hanx profits go to several organizations that provide support to veterans.

"We saw Hanx as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of the profits go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country," Hanks, 66, said in a statement. "Good products for good reason."

The first partnerships named include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a nonprofit launched by reporter Bob Woodruff who was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. The foundation offers services geared toward veterans to help with suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity.

The Headstrong Project, a nonprofit offering mental health treatment for military members and veterans, Hire Heroes USA, a group offering free job search help to U.S. military members, veterans, and their spouses, and Student Veterans of America, an organization that supports veterans in higher education, are also benefiting from Hanx coffee sales.

Hanx currently offers three blends of coffee: First Class Joe, Sgt. Peppermint, and Tom's Morning Magic Blend, which are scheduled to ship by early December.

A 12-ounce bag of ground coffee is $16, coffee pods run $16 for an 18-count (or $75 for 100 pods), and instant coffee sticks are $12 for 10.

RELATED: Tom Hanks says he turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space

Hanks famously starred in Steven Spielberg’s "Saving Private Ryan" as U.S. Army Rangers Captain John Miller. Regarded as one of the greatest films of the 1990s, the World War II movie powerfully depicts the D-Day invasion and the search through war-torn France to bring back a soldier.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks listen as a man points with a walkie-talkie on the set of the film, 'Saving Private Ryan,' 1998. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Hanks also created and co-produced HBO’s "Band of Brothers" miniseries, which dramatizes the remarkable achievements of "Easy" Company, an elite team of U.S. paratroopers across Europe during World War II. Hanks later served as co-producer of another HBO miniseries "The Pacific," which focuses on the U.S. Marine Corps' actions in the brutal Pacific theater during WWII.

Beyond Oscars for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, Hanks has received numerous awards throughout his career — including one for his work in supporting military members.

FILE - Tom Hanks attends the photo call for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

In 2016, the famous Hollywood actor received the prestigious French Legion of Honor, one of France’s highest awards, in recognition of his efforts highlighting the role of World War II combat soldiers and his long-standing support of New Orleans’ National World War II Museum. News anchor and author Tom Brokaw and National World War II Museum Director Gordon Mueller also received the honor.

RELATED: ‘Pinocchio’: Tom Hanks to star in Disney’s live-action remake

This story was reported from Cincinnati.