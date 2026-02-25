Johnson says 'things will play out' for Texas congressman's sexting scandal as primary looms

article

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not leap to conclusions about U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales' sexting scandal with an ex-staffer even as calls for the Texas Republican to resign come from within his own Republican Party.

What they're saying:

"I've said to him publicly and privately, he's got to address that directly and head on with his constituents," Johnson said. "There's a primary there in less than a week and these things will play out."

Johnson called the allegations against the south Texas congressman "alarming and detestable."

Gonzales is accused of having an affair with a staffer and pressuring her to send sexually explicit photos.

The staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde home. The death was ruled a suicide by self-immolation by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

House members call for Gonzales' resignation

House members Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Thomas Massie (R- Ky.) have all called on Gonzales to resign.

Gonzales has said he will not resign. Johnson seemed to support Gonzales remaining in office Wednesday.

"I don't usually go into detail on private conversations I've had with members, but I'll tell you that what I've said publicly, these are very serious allegations," Johnson said. "He's denied much of it. We have to allow the process here to play out as always. We're always consistent about that."

The speaker pointed to two Democrats that were indicted by the Department of Justice, but were not asked to resign.

"No one's asked them to resign or do anything," Johnson said. "We wait for the process to play out."

The other side:

Boebert aimed a single word at Gonzales on social media Monday: "RESIGN!"

Mace introduced a resolution directing the House Committee on Ethics to preserve and publicly release records and reports on all members of Congress investigated for sexual harassment and sexual advances.

"Tony Gonzales showed us what is happening in Congress. But he is not the only one," Mace said. "The American people deserve answers. Staff deserve answers. Women deserve answers. No more protection for predators in Congress. We are going to shine a light on every single one of them."

Massie called for others to join the group in calling for Gonzales' resignation.

"Where are the other men in the GOP," Massie said.

Luna took shots at the Congressional Ethics Committee on Monday night.

"Congressional ethics is a joke. They have so much dirt on members of Congress, and they do nothing," Luna said. "As you can see, there is a serious problem up here, largely surrounding sexual misconduct. It pisses me off because while some of us are actually working and busting our asses, these clowns are sexually harassing their own staff, doing illegal crap, insider trading etc. It sets a terrible precedent for the entire institution."

Luna then called on those she accused of being part of the problem to leave office.

"Stop being predatory freaks and get OUT of office. YOU DO NOT BELONG HERE," Luna said. "This behavior is reprehensible and a poor reflection on the Republican Party, and I will not tolerate this type of moral rot in my own party. NOR should the AMERICAN PEOPLE."

Gonzales calls the allegations blackmail

Sunday, Gonzales posted a photo of a letter sent by the attorney representing Santos-Avila's husband. The letter suggests the possibility of a lawsuit against Gonzales and the possibility of a settlement with the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

The letter states the maximum amount recoverable is $300,000.

"I will not be blackmailed," Gonzales said in the post. He claimed people were trying to "profit politically and financially" off of Santos-Alviles' death.

Gonzales later called the move a "coordinated political attack."

Primary battle in Texas' 23rd Congressional District

Gonzales faces a strong challenge in the Republican primary for his seat.

Gun manufacturer and business owner Brandon Herrera is once again running for the Republican nomination against the congressman.

In the 2024 primary, Herrera and Gonzales went to a runoff won by Gonzales. The two were separated by just 354 votes.

Gonzales would cruise to victory in the general election against Santos Limon.

The allegations against Gonzales come during early voting in the Texas primaries. Election day is March 3.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.