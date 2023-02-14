Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt land on short list of highest paid entertainers of 2022

article

Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt were among the celebrities who landed on Forbes' list of the top 10 highest-paid entertainers.

Swift took home $92 million last year while Pitt earned $100 million, according to Forbes.

The entire list was as follows:

Genesis – $230 million

English guitarist Mike Rutherford, English drummer and singer Phil Collins and English musician and keyboardist Tony Banks of the English rock band Genesis pose for a studio portrait during the 1983 Mama Tour on November 14, 1983, at the Joe Louis Ar Expand

The rock group earned income by selling the rights to their music to Concord Music Group. Genesis also spent time touring, bringing in another stream of income.

Sting – $210 million

Sting performs on stage at Afas Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands on Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Sting also made his income in 2022 by selling his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Group.

Tyler Perry – $175 million

Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tyler Perry receives income from films, TV shows and his production lot that he built in Atlanta. He's also the only billionaire on Forbes' list.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone – $160 million

Trey Parker and Matt Stone attend South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 10, 2022, in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," signed a deal with Paramount to continue creating episodes through 2027 for over $900 million.

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening – $105 million

"The Simpsons" executive producer James L.Brooks (L) and creator Matt Groening attend the celebration of the 600th episode of "The Simpsons" at YouTube Space LA on Oct. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

"Simpsons" creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening earned $105 million annually after moving the series' episodes to Disney+ from FX, sources told Forbes.

Brad Pitt – $100 million

Brad Pitt is seen on the set of "Wolves" in Old Howard Beach on Feb. 13, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Brad Pitt pumped out films in the last year. In 2022, he starred in "Babylon," "Bullet Train" and appeared in "The Lost City."

He also sold part of his production company Plan B for $113 million following fees, Forbes reported.

Rolling Stones – $98 million

Aug. 3, 2022, Berlin: Ron Wood (l-r), Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the band Rolling Stones perform during the anniversary tour "Sixty" at the beginning of the concert at the Waldbühne in Berlin. Behind them sits Steve Jordan on drums. (Photo by Expand

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' most recent tour brought in $8.5 million a night, Forbes reported. The rock band came in at $98 million.

James Cameron – $95 million

James Cameron attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

James Cameron's earnings came from the premiere of "Avatar: Way of the Water." Forbes reported that the director earned bonuses as the film met specific box office requirements.

Cameron is supposed to create an "Avatar 3," "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5."

Taylor Swift – $92 million

Taylor Swift earns most of her income from record sales, streaming and downloads, according to Forbes. The outlet predicted her 2023 earnings will be even higher as she's set to embark on the Eras Tour.

Sales for the tour crashed Ticketmaster as the site saw a record number of demand for Swift tickets.

Bad Bunny – $88 million

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album for "Un Verano Sin Ti" during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com (http://crypto.com/) Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

Bad Bunny is relatively new to the music scene. He rose to fame in 2018 after singing alongside Cardi B in "I Like It."

He recently raked in money from two tours: El Último Tour Del Mundo and The World's Hottest Tour.

Bad Bunny is known for songs such as "Tití me Preguntó" and "Me Porto Bonito."

