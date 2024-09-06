Top colleges in America: Forbes list includes 2 Texas schools in top 50

The Brief Rice University and UT-Austin in top 50 of Forbes America's Top Colleges list Princeton tops list for second year in a row



Forbes has released its annual America's Top Colleges list and Rice University and University of Texas at Austin are the only Texas schools in the top 50.

Princeton took the top spot for the second year in a row.

Rice University made the top 10 for the first time, coming in at #9. It was ranked #22 last year and Forbes says graduates' low student debt helped Rice move up in the rankings.

Forbes also called Rice one of "the new Ivies" earlier this year.

The University of Texas at Austin came in at #46.

The full top 10:

Princeton University Stanford University Masschusetts Institute of Technology Yale University University of California, Berkeley Columbia University University of Pennsylvania Harvard University Rice University Cornell University

Which Texas schools made Forbes top colleges list

Besides Rice and UT-Austin, three other Texas schools made the top 100.

Texas A&M University, College Station ranked #70.

Trinity University was ranked #95 and Southern Methodist ranked #99.