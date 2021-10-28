Tornado in Orange, Texas caught on video tearing across Interstate 10

Dramatic video captured the moment a tornado tore across Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas.

Mary Phan recorded the video on October 27 while she was driving and originally had posted it on Facebook.

Phan tells Storyful that she saw debris and what she thought was a fire and then she looked over and saw the tornado.

"It was much closer to me than the video is showing," Phan said. "It was scary, and I thought about driving off the road to get away from it."

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado watch for the area and warned residents of widespread wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to quarter-sized.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter