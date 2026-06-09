Total Wireless employee arrested for sending customer's nudes to his own phone: affidavit

The Brief Total Wireless employee arrested for sending customer's nudes to his own phone Court paperwork says he AirDropped two intimate photos to his phone and accessed the customer's Snapchat account



A Total Wireless employee is facing a felony charge for allegedly sending a customer's nudes from her phone to his own while helping her change her network settings.

29-year-old Raghul Anandakrishnan has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording.

Timeline:

Court paperwork outlines the events of June 7 and what led to Anandakrishnan's arrest.

Austin police were called to the Total Wireless store in the Capital Plaza shopping center on June 7 just after 3 p.m. A woman had called and reported that an employee had gone through her phone and sent her nudes from her own to his.

Police arrived on scene and saw the employee in question leaving the store. The employee was identified in the court paperwork as Anandakrishnan.

Police interviewed him, and he said the woman had come into the store to change her iPhone's network settings. He told her he needed her passcode to access the data to change it. He said that when he accessed her phone, he told her he had accidentally opened her photo gallery and then intentionally attempted to send a couple of her nude photographs to himself through AirDrop, court paperwork says.

He told police the AirDrop did not go through and that he gave the customer her phone back, the affidavit said. He also confirmed to police that he knew he only had permission to access her network settings, not her photos or anything else.

Police also interviewed the customer, who said after she had given Anandakrishnan her passcode, he took the phone to the back of the store. After he was done, the woman went to her car and noticed that he had sent two of her intimate photos to himself via AirDrop and had also accessed her Snapchat and added himself to her account.

She told police she did not give him permission to access her photos or Snapchat or send himself any of her personal photos and that she wanted to press charges.

What's next:

Anandakrishnan has also been charged with computer security breach, a Class B misdemeanor. The affidavit says this charge is because the Photos app on iOS is considered part of a computer system as it operates as an image management and database system within the phone's operating system.

He is in the Travis County Jail as of Tuesday evening on a collective $10,000 bond. He also has orders to have no contact with and to stay away from the victim.

A court date has not yet been set.