TPWD community outdoor outreach program grant accepting applications

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting grant applications for the Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP).

TPWD says the program provides grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented activities. The grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.

The deadline to submit a CO-OP grant application is 5 p.m. CST, Nov. 1. Applications are available now online and grant awards will be announced on March 1, 2022.

CO-OP, established in 1996, has awarded more than $22 million in outdoor program grants over the past 25 years, says TPWD. Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to Texas organizations through a competitive grant process each year.

Grant awards range between $5,000 - $60,000 and can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park fees and program supplies.

CO-OP staff will host a Grant Writing Webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. to discuss grant program requirements, provide an overview of the application process, review the scoring criteria, and answer questions from applicants. Thos interested can register for the webinar online.

