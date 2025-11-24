Texas State Park holiday events 2025: Lights, trails, and fun activities

article

The Brief Texas State Parks are offering numerous holiday-themed events throughout November and December, ranging from craft workshops to kayak tours. The festive activities are happening across the state, including Blanco, Galveston Island, Eisenhower, and Garner State Parks. Visitors are strongly encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance due to high expected attendance and potential park capacity limits.



The start of the holiday season is here and there are many state parks across Texas that will get you in the spirit. With a mix of festive activities ranging from turkey trots and drive-in movies to Christmas lights and traditional Mexican Posadas.

Fort Richardson State Park

What we know:

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is inviting visitors of all ages to join in the holiday fun this November and December. Events spanning the state offer everything from Thanksgiving potlucks to guided hikes.

Austin area adventures

Blanco State Park

Just west of Austin, Blanco State Park will host Watercolors on the Blanco: Holiday Card Edition on Dec. 20, where guests can paint nature-inspired holiday cards along the scenic Blanco River. The workshop runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and is open to artists of all levels.

Houston and Gulf Coast events

Families along the Gulf Coast can enjoy the outdoors on Nov. 28 with Galveston Island State Park’s Opt Outside Kayak Tour. The guided paddle around Galveston Bay runs from noon to 2:30 p.m., offering a serene alternative to the usual Black Friday rush.

Huntsville State Park

North of Houston, Huntsville State Park will host a Christmas Party at Raven Lodge on Dec. 6, featuring ornament decorating and lodge festivities from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

North Texas

For families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Eisenhower State Park near Denison will hold a Drive-In Movie Night on Nov. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a cozy evening under the stars.

Farther east, Tyler State Park will host its annual Christmas in the Park celebration on Dec. 13, featuring holiday lights, ranger story time, crafts and stargazing from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free with a donation of nonperishable food items for the East Texas Food Bank.

Those seeking a historic twist can visit Fort Richardson State Park & Historic Site in Jacksboro on Dec. 13 for The Ghosts of Christmas Past, a living history program that brings 1870s soldiers and families "back to life" for a 19th-century-style Christmas evening.

Across Texas

Garner State Park

Other events include Garner State Park’s "Parksgiving" potluck on Nov. 27, Lake Corpus Christi’s Holiday Light Drive-Thru on Dec. 6, and Fort Leaton State Historic Site’s Mexican Posada on Dec. 13, where more than 1,000 candles will illuminate the historic borderlands' fort.

What's next:

Officials encourage visitors to reserve a day pass in advance, since several parks are expected to reach capacity. Reservations can be made online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

For a full list of events, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department calendar or the Holidays in the Parks webpage.