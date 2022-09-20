Tractor-trailer fire on I-35, parts of roadway closed

article

Parts of I-35 are closed as crews respond to a tractor-trailer that caught on fire in South Austin, north of Buda.

The Austin Fire Department says the incident happened at 12600 south I-35 southbound. The area is closed and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. Northbound lanes have also been reduced in the area.

One person has been taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.