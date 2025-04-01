Trader Joe's incident: Man 'foaming at the mouth' and chasing people arrested

article

The Brief Police arrest man for incident at Trader Joe's on Great Hills Trail Callers said man was "foaming at the mouth" and chasing and hitting people Ivan David De La Riva-Alvarez was arrested and detained



The Austin Police Department says a man who a caller said was "foaming at the mouth" and chasing people in a Trader Joe's store was arrested.

Timeline:

APD says on March 27 at around 8:08 a.m., officers responded to Trader Joe's located at 9722 Great Hills Trail Road to reports of a suspicious person.

Police say a caller said that a man was running down the walkway, talking to himself and swaying and that the man was not wearing a shirt.

At around 8:10 a.m., another call was received that said the man was chasing people inside the store. The caller said the man was foaming at the mouth and hitting people before running out of the store.

Dig deeper:

The man was later identified as Ivan David De La Riva-Alvarez.

APD says officers located De La Riva-Alvarez erratically running northbound on Great Hills Trail, and they began making verbal commands.

De La Riva-Alvarez reportedly did not comply and officers used a taser on him and detained him.

After conducting interviews with victims inside Trader Joe's and based on the information, De La Riva-Alvarez was charged with the following:

Public intoxication

Assault causing bodily injury

Evading arrest detention