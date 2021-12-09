Ruptured saddle tank spills diesel fuel on upper deck of I-35

A diesel fuel spill in South Austin has been cleaned up.

According to the Austin Fire Department, a ruptured saddle tank spilled diesel fuel in the 4400 block of southbound I-35. The spill happened on the upper deck but was also affecting traffic on the frontage road.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area. They were also being asked to watch for first responders in the roadway.

AFD did not provide a reason why the saddle tank may have ruptured.

