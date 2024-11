The Brief I-35 southbound lanes were shut down at Braker Lane due to deadly auto-pedestrian crash



All lanes on I-35 southbound at Braker Lane were shut down due to a deadly crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the incident happened at around 3:35 a.m. and involved a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

No other information was made available.