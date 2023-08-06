Child injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Round Rock; driver arrested for DWI
AUSTIN, Texas - Round Rock police say a child has been seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The crash happened at around 6:49 p.m. on northbound I-35 in the area of SH 45 and south of Louis Henna.
Lanes of I-35 have been closed and traffic is backed up for miles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.
Crash on I-35 in Round Rock.
Northbound I-35 is being diverted to the frontage road for the accident investigation.
Police say the at least three vehicles were involved, including an 18-wheeler, and that one driver was arrested for DWI.
A child was taken to Dell Children's Hospital in critical condition.