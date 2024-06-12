Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Gillespie County

article

A traffic stop in Gillespie County led to the arrest of a 59-year-old woman from Manchaca on drug charges.

On Tuesday around 10:23 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Ranch Road 1376 and Luckenbach Town Loop.

As the deputy spoke to the driver, the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says they became suspicious and asked for consent to search the vehicle, but the driver said no.

The deputy asked the driver to exit the vehicle so he could deploy K9 Furex around the outside of the vehicle for a free-air sniff.

As the driver was getting out of the vehicle, the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the woman if there was marijuana in the vehicle.

Officials say she acknowledged that there was, and K9 Furex provided a positive alert, so the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

The deputy found approximately 28.46 grams of marijuana inside a purse which also contained several different baggies of methamphetamine which collectively weighed about 132.22 grams, a digital scale, and packing material.

The driver was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 >= 4 grams < 200 grams and was transported to the Gillespie County Jail.