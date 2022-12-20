Austin Trail of Lights canceled on Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather

The City of Austin announced it has closed Zilker Park and canceled Thursday's Trail of Lights event.

Out of concern for health and safety, Austin Trail of Lights has been canceled on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill. Tickets will be refunded.

"The Austin Trail of Lights and The City of Austin will make the best efforts to open on Friday, December 23 following an assessment of the event grounds after the winter weather event," an Austin Trail of Lights spokesperson said.

The City also canceled the event for Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to heavy rains from the previous day.

You can view the Trail of Lights calendar here.