Train derailment in Manor, road closed during cleanup

Police are on the scene of a train derailment in Manor.

It happened overnight March 6 near the intersection of E. Parsons Street and N. Lockhart Street.

The train was hauling gravel from Marble Falls when it derailed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

S. San Marcos Street is closed at the tracks for cleanup. Police are anticipating that closure to last until noon.

Manor ISD says the derailment happened near Manor Excel Academy. The district is using alternate routes to pick up and drop off students which could result in some delays.