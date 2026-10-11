Austin City Limits music festival wraps up after a weekend of sun, dust, and good food

The Brief The Austin City Limits Music Festival has officially concluded after two weekends of music, shifting weather, and sun-drenched crowds at Zilker Park. Festivalgoers reported spending most of their money on local food and drink vendors, opting for everything from gourmet tacos to classic festival treats. The heavy local spending aligns with ACL's economic impact, which generated over $557 million for Austin's economy in previous official reports.



After two three-day weekends, the Austin City Limits Music Festival has officially come to a close. Following a muddy kickoff during Weekend One, the weather cleared up just in time for Weekend Two, bringing back crowds of sun-drenched fans eager for more live music.

Massive spending at Austin City Limits

Local perspective:

While headline acts drew thousands to Zilker Park, festivalgoers spent plenty of time, and money, at local concessions. When asked what they spent most of their money on throughout the weekend, fans overwhelmingly pointed to the festival's diverse food vendors.

"I've had some amazing tacos, chicken shawarma... like really good food," said ACL fan Andrea Garza.

Others opted for classic festival comfort foods and sweet treats.

"I love the corn dogs and the cheeseburgers," said Sherrie Sludge, returning for her third year at the festival. Fan Lyla Hughes echoed that sentiment, noting her top purchases were "specifically the Dubai chocolate strawberries and the ice cream and a lot of chicken strips."

ACL economic impact on the city

Dig deeper:

The heavy spending on food and drinks aligns with the festival's substantial economic footprint. According to last year’s ACL economic report, the festival contributed over $557 million to Austin’s local economy. That breakdown included $118.8 million spent on food and beverages, $87.4 million on hotel lodging, and $33.1 million on flights.

"We're buying stuff from vendors, foods, all that, all types of stuff, and a little bit of everything," said festivalgoer Benjamin Vilalto.

In addition to opening their wallets, fans came prepared for the shifts in central Texas weather, trading last weekend's rain and mud boots for bandanas to block out the dusty trail air.

"I kind of knew it was going to be super dusty, but, you know, we're out here. It's great. It's amazing," Vilalto said.

Weather conditions & fan experiences

What they're saying:

Festival veterans noted that while dusty, conditions this year were far better than previous runs. "This is my third year coming here, and the dust the last two years was definitely way worse," Sludge noted.

Between long walks to the park gates, hours spent standing in the sun, and weathering unpredictable terrain, attendees expressed that the cost and effort were well worth the experience. Beyond food, attendees also took advantage of local artisan pop-ups across the grounds.

"I got like some cool permanent jewelry and stuff," Garza added. "I feel proud to put my money into that. I'm not afraid to spend the money if I feel like it is worth it. Absolutely."